Eminem's daughter Hailie has cute gender reveal with husband Evan McClintock

Eminem first broke the news of Hailie’s pregnancy through his ‘Temporary’ music video

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers and her husband Evan McClintock are expecting a baby boy!

The couple shared the big moment on Hailie’s Just a Little Shady podcast, where they popped a balloon filled with blue confetti to announce the gender.

“It’s a boy!” the couple cheered, sharing their excitement with listeners.

Though the podcast was their public reveal, Hailie admitted that they had already celebrated privately. She also shared Evan’s joy, saying, “Evan was like, ‘They’re going to hunt with me. They’re going to go golfing with me,’” while she joked, “Well, they’re still going to Target with me.”

The baby news marks another happy milestone for the couple, who got married earlier this year in Battle Creek, Michigan, after dating since 2016.



News about Hailie’s pregnancy first broke via the new music video for Eminem’s song, Temporary.

In the clip, she gave her dad a Detroit Lions jersey with “Grandpa” on the back.

Recalling the moment she revealed the news to Eminem, Hailie revealed that it took a moment for him to put two and two together, thinking she’s calling him “old” at first. He finally realised when she showed him the sonogram.