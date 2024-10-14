Liam Gallagher puts his wedding on hold to Debbie for ‘third time’

Liam Gallagher postpones his wedding to fiancee Debbie Gwyther for third time

Liam Gallagher has recently put wedding on hold to Debbie Gwyther for a “third time” to focus on upcoming Oasis reunion tour.



A source spilled to The Sun, “Liam and Debbie are super committed, so aren’t in any rush.”

“They’d rather wait until the Oasis dates are out the way and do a family affair,” explained an insider.

The musician revealed that Liam “is delaying his wedding so that he can give importance to his reunion tour with his brother Noel”.

The first time Liam and Debbie posted their wedding in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple, who have an 11-year age gap, were due to tie the knot in Lake Como back in 2023, however, the wedding was postponed second time when Liam needed hip surgery.

For the unversed, Liam also has two daughters from his previous relationships.

Liam sparked dating rumours with Debbie in 2013 when she worked as the musician’s personal assistant after taking a job with his then management company, Quest

The duo got engaged in 2019, when Liam proposed during a trip to the Amalfi coast in Italy.

The musician’s friend opened up that this relationship is different from his previous relationships.

A confidante told the same outlet, “Debbie knows what's best for Liam. She is strict with him. Not only is she his girlfriend but she is his manager so she knows exactly what needs to be done.”

“Unlike his previous girlfriends and wives, he listens to Debbie, he adores her and trusts she knows what she's doing,” shared singer’s close friend.

Meanwhile, another friend of Liam added, “You need to be a hell of a strong character to have any sort of hold over him.”