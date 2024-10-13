Was Meghan Markle bullied out by Royals and media?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working royals in 2020

A heated discussion broke out on GB News last night when broadcaster Nina Myskow asserted that Meghan Markle was “forced” to leave Britain by the Royal Family.

She suggested that the media also played a significant role in her and Prince Harry's choice to relocate to Montecito, California.

However, her remarks faced backlash during the Mark Dolan Tonight panel, with Neil Wallis, a former editor of the News Of The World, stating that he has never been instructed to follow a specific agenda regarding the Sussexes.

“Meghan Markle was bullied out of this country by the Royal Family and the British media”, she said.

“When she arrived on the scene, she and Harry, who had always been the most popular royal next to the Queen, became magical to the British public.

“The problem with that scenario is that, we have William and Kate, they are the number one.

“They are the ones to take the Royal Family machinery forward. The point being, their popularity overtook that of William and Kate.

“That cannot be allowed to happen because William was the one to keep the Royal Family going.”

Mark Dolan hit back to argue: “They [William and Kate] haven’t done any podcasts, haven’t done any books, they’ve not done documentaries throwing their family under the bus.”

Wallis waded in: “The problem we have with Nina’s argument is she is forgetting where she used to work.

“One of the great fallacies that Harry and Meghan would have you believe is the Palace dictated to the British media how these people are covered.

“This is nonsense and you know it.”

Myskow then pointed out her experience working in Fleet Street, saying she saw first hand the vitriol aimed at the Sussexes.

But Wallis, who worked as an editor, hit back to say Myskow never worked at a “senior level” in journalism, arguing it dispels her argument.

But Mark Dolan sought to defend his panellist, saying “I am going to overrule your suggestion that Nina is somehow a minnow in journalism.

“Nina is one of the biggest name journalists in the country, you’re both big names from Fleet Street but you don’t agree.”