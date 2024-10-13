Lily Collin turns heads in an alluring black outfit at BFI film festival

Lily Collins rocked her black suit at the Film Festival.

Lily Collins gave chic a new meaning at the British Film Institute's (BFI) Film Festival.

In a sleek black oversized three-piece suit, the Emily in Paris star turned heads at the premiere of The Summer Book at the Film Festival.

She paired her thigh length blazer with loose pencil trousers and a plain black top.

The 35-year-old star wore a vibrant and joyful expression as she posed for the photographers.



Collins was joined at the event by her co-star Ashley Park, who rocked a striped blazer and matching pants, complemented by a Fendi X Versace handbag. She looked glamorous with diamond earrings, a chain necklace, and rings.

Her outfit was completed with shiny black shoes and a plain black headband over her straight hair.

Director Charlie McDowell, Lily’s husband, also accompanied her at the event.

The couple celebrated their third anniversary in August, just last month.



Lily shared a heartfelt message in an Instagram post.

"Happy anniversary to the man who makes me laugh harder than anyone. Three years held in your arms has been the greatest gift." the caption read.