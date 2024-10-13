Dua Lipa ignites stage with stunning performance during music festival

Dua Lipa has recently ignited the stage with her impeccable performance during the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

On October 12, the Grammy-winning artist stunned fans with her jaw-dropping appearance on the stage.

The Albanian singer donned a stylish burgundy shorts and crop top, which she paired with leather knee-high boots.

Notably, the 29-year-old musician accessorized her look with a gorgeous necklace and a double black belt.

Taking to Instagram, the One Kiss hitmaker dropped a series of images from her recent trip to Austin, featuring herself and a few friends from the event.

The globally acclaimed singer captioned her post, “BACK IN AUSTIN BABY! ROUND 2 TONIGHT @aclfestival.”

Soon after her post went viral, several fans took to the comments section and began showcasing their excitement for the show.

One fan commented, “Destroy the stage tonight girlllll.”

“YASSSS…. @donnsdepot !!! Dua hittin’ up all of our old Austin awesome hotspots,” another fan wrote.

Reportedly, after wrapping the show in Austin, Dua will head back to England and prepare herself for the third warmup concert in Robert Albert Hall in London which will take place on October 17, 2024.