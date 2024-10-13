Mike Tindall offers insight on life in Royal family amidst Harry's feud

Mike Tindall is married to Zara Tindall, cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry

Mike Tindall has stepped forward to support the Royal Family amidst ongoing criticisms from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



After stepping down as working royals four years ago, the Sussexes have continued to strain their relationship with the rest of the family.

Harry, 40, and Meghan, 43, have garnered attention through their Netflix docuseries and a revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Harry's memoir, Spare, released in January 2023, delves into personal conflicts, including physical confrontations with his brother, Prince William, and the strained dynamics between Meghan and Princess Kate.

In response to the situation, Mike Tindall, who is married to Zara Tindall, cousin of Prince William, has launched a spirited defense of the monarchy.

The 45-year-old has recently penned a new book alongside his friends James Haskell and Alex Payne, with the trio also hosting the popular podcast The Good, the Bad & the Rugby.

Mike wrote in the book: "Believe it or not, marrying into the Royal Family was pretty easy for me.

"They were always nice to me, and I was always nice to them. Simple really."

Mike's podcast has hosted some regal guests, including a 50-minute fireside chat at Windsor with Princess Anne and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Haskell mentioned in the book how he introduced himself to William ahead of recording with the words: "All right Boss."

He also admitted to being disappointed by the reality of life in a royal castle: "I expected big trays loaded with scones and exotic fruit tarts. Instead, I got a couple of broken rich teas and what appeared to be a half-eaten malted milk – a leftover from a box of Family Circle biscuits."

Mike went on to praise his mother-in-law, Princess Anne, in his new book.

He wrote: "With Princess Anne, it’s the conversation we have about rugby at Gloucester, or about Scotland after every Six Nations game.

"A lot of the time, it will be about a player. She’ll say to me, 'Should he not be doing this more?' And I’ll think, 'You’re actually not that far off.'

"We were asking the same questions I had asked them before, but this time they were giving the answers to the public, rather than just to me."



