Prince William pays tribute to mother Diana in new emotional video

Prince William released a new video honouring his late mother Princess Diana.



On October 13, the Prince of Wales shared a video clip from his upcoming ITV documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, on social media.

In the video, William said, "I have slowly tried to work out what can I bring to the role and the platform that I have. I have taken some guidance and inspiration from what my mother did, particularly with homelessness."

He added, "I don't believe we should be living with homelessness in the 21st century."

The caption of the video reads, "Prince William: We Can End Homelessness. Coming Soon to @itv and @itvxofficial."

While sharing details about the future King's passion project, the statement said, "An exclusive ITV1 documentary which follows the launch and first year of @homewardsuk and its work to demonstrate that it’s possible to end homelessness."

In a previous trailer of the forthcoming project, the Prince of Wales shared that he is on a mission to "try, change and tackle" the narrative built around homelessness.

He said, "People live with it. We see it every day in our lives. That's something I want to challenge."



It is important to mention that William and his estranged brother Prince Harry have extended their mother's legacy by involving in philanthropist initiatives.