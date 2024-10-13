Mike Tindall shares rare detail about Kate Middleton upon her royal return

Mike Tindall shares rare detail about Kate Middleton

Mike Tindall made rare comments about Princess Kate upon her comeback to royal duties after cancer recovery.



In conversation with The Telegraphy, Zara Tindall's husband opened up about his bond with the Wales family.

At first, the former professional rugby player revealed Prince William and Kate Middleton's firstborn Prince George's love for football.

He said, "George loves his football. I’ve played numerous times in the garden with him."

"He’s passionate about [Premier League team] Aston Villa, too. Wherever he is, he’ll sit down and watch that game," shared Mike.



Princess Anne's son-in-law said that the whole Wales family are quite fond of different kinds of sports.

He remarked, "They’re just a family who love sport. Catherine loves her running."

Notably, Mike's statement came just days after Kate and William made their first joint appearance after the future Queen completed her chemotherapy.