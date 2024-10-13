Taylor Swift reveals another 'surprising' hint about Travis Kelce marriage

Taylor Swift drops another major hint about Travis Kelce marriage

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were once again spotted on another dinner date in New York City.

The 34-year-old NFL star and his longtime high-profile girlfriend have turned heads with their recent romantic appearances.

Previously, the couple was spotted spending quality time alongside their A-list celebrity friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on their double date the night before.

This comes off as their second intimate outing in a row in New York City as they headed out to Torrisi restaurant on Saturday, October 12.

Swift looked ethereal in an Annie’s Ivy corset and matching mini skirt, pairing it with Versace Medusa Buckle platform mules.

This development comes amid swirling rumors about the duo's marriage, with sources claiming the couple has taken a significant step forward.

A source close to the couple opened up to People Magazine about their fast-paced relationship after the Anti-hero hitmaker came out to support Kelce in Kansas City on October 7.

The insider said at the time, "I feel like it's beautiful. It all is a work-life balance and everybody's going through different things. So just for them to acknowledge how hard it is to manage relationships and just deal with everything.”

Further details remain under wraps, and fans eagerly await an official marriage announcement from the power couple.