Ryan Reynolds makes wish on Hugh Jackman's 56th birthday

Ryan Reynolds celebrates Hugh Jackman's 56th birthday with a special wish

Ryan Reynolds made a heartfelt wish on Hugh Jackman's 56th birthday.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star's birthday, Reynolds, 47, shared a touching note expressing his desire to continue their playful antics well into their 90s.



"I hope we get to do this until we’re 90. Happy Birthday, @thehughjackman," he captioned the carousel featuring the longtime friends. "A lot of years. A lot of adventures."

Reynolds, who is married to Blake Lively, included a mix of recent shots from the set of Deadpool 3 and nostalgic throwbacks, all filled with laughter and joy.

The series of photos also captured Jackman and Reynolds’ superhero masks and a snapshot of the duo with their collaborator and friend Shawn Levy.



In the final slide, the Free Guy star shared a black-and-white photo of himself and Jackman leaning into each other, smiling warmly.

The king of Instagram tribute continued to pour more love by posting a solo shot of Jackman on his Stories, set to Power to Believe by The Dream Academy.

He added an Indiana Jones quote from Raiders of the Lost Ark, "It's not the years, honey. It's the mileage," alongside a nod to one of Jackman’s iconic roles as P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman.

"Happy Birthday to the one and only Greatest Showman," Reynolds wrote.

This celebration comes shortly after the two stars celebrated their joint birthday month, given Reynolds’ birthday on October 23.