'Heart of Stone' actor Jamie Dornan looking forward to 'much-needed break'

Jamie Dornan is all set to feature in upcoming Netflix series, 'The Undertow'

Fifty Shades of Grey famed actor Jamie Dornan has dropped hints of a probable break from acting career.

In a recent interview, Jamie revealed that he is ready for a much-needed break after completing the shoot of his forthcoming Netflix series, The Undertow.

While revealing the expected release of his Netflix drama, he told PA news agency: “It will come out in 2025 and has been the longest job of my career, so I’m ready for a much-needed break!”

Dornan’s upcoming series is based on Norwegian TV series, Twin (2019). The upcoming show is expected to drop on Netflix in 2025.

The crime drama will showcase the Belfast actor playing the role of identical twins named Adam and Lee. The Station Eleven actress Mackenzie Davis will be playing Adam’s wife Nicola in the upcoming series.

Written by Sarah Dollard and directed by Jeremy Lovering, the star cast of The Undertow further includes; Gary Lewis and Iain De Caestecker playing significant roles.

Northern Irish actor Jamie is widely known for playing a serial killer in BBC drama The Fall. He is also lauded for his phenomenal acting skills in show, The Tourist.

Besides these, film trilogy Fifty Shades of Grey is one of Jamie Dornan’s most recognized works out of all for which he also earned a Golden Globe nomination.