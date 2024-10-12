Kate Middleton begins new chapter with Prince William post-cancer

Princess Kate embarked on a special journey of life with her better half, Prince William, following her cancer recovery.

The Princess of Wales recently made her first joint public appearance with her husband after completing her chemotherapy.

The royal couple visited the families of the victims of the Southport attack, extending their love and support to the community.

Catherine's presence felt different to a royal expert and historian Dr Tessa Dunlop, who claimed that the future Queen's latest emotional trip was the "beginning of her new era."

In conversation with The Mirror, she said, "[Catherine] understands pain and probably always did, but with a cancer journey of her own, Kate has now experienced the fragility of life firsthand."



the royal commentator added, "Moved by the appalling tragedy that unfolded in Southport three months ago, she tore up her recovery rulebook and accompanied William on his trip north."

Tessa shared that William and Kate's was not an easy job as they "hear and wear the pain of others."

She revealed that on many occasions, the parents of three children appeared empathetic but their Southport visit felt "different."

Speaking of Princess Kate, Tessa added, "She has grown and changed, as has our public response to her. Post-cancer, the princess enjoys a new superpower - the unique ability to really connect with those in pain."

Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 by releasing an emotional video message. The news left royal fans devastated.

On September 9, the Princess shared the positive news that she has finally completed her chemotherapy treatment and she is now focusing on staying cancer-free.