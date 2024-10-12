Kylie Jenner shares rare insight into motherhood as kids 'grew up so fast'

Kylie Jenner shares sweet video with kids showing how much they have grown up

Makeup mogul and American TV personality Kylie Jenner, who shares two children with rapper Travis Scott, mesmerised fans as she posted two new videos of her children.



The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 27, took to TikTok on Friday, October 11th, to show how quickly her kids Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, are growing up.

The socialite attempted social media's famous ‘Upside Down’ challenge with kids, by first flipping Aire upside down in front of the camera, while Stormi danced around, and then flipping Stormi upside down in the second clip.

Jenner noted how the kids have grown up, writing, “My big girl,” in the caption of her second video, referring to Stormi.

Fans were also surprised to see a taller Stormi, and expressed their shock in under the model's comments section, one of them wrote, "OMG THIS IS STORMI? she grew up so fast," while another chimed in, WHAT STORMY ISN'T A BABY ANYMORE."



The beauty mogul gave birth to her first-born when she was just 20 years old, and has previously detailed her experience of being a young mother.

“Being a young mom just means we met a little early and I get to love you a little longer,” Jenner captioned an Instagram post featuring photos of Stormi on Mother’s Day in May 2022.