Blake Lively struggles to maintain positive image amid 'It Ends With Us' drama

Blake Lively is proactively working to shed her negative image and rebuild relationships, leveraging her influence and that of her husband, Ryan Reynolds, to secure projects and navigate challenges.

According to a Life and Style magazine, "Blake has now had the biggest direct hit of her career with It Ends With Us, but she's not going to let herself be permanently painted as the villain every project she does going forward."

The source added, "In fact, she is pushing back against that strongly and making sure her real allies know just how much they are valued."

Lively's reputation took a hit amid rumours of a feud with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, which sparked during filming.

Resurfaced interviews further fueled her "mean girl" image, showcasing her making snarky remarks when a journalist congratulated her on her pregnancy.

Determined to rectify her public image, Lively is strategically focusing on nurturing meaningful relationships and showcasing her genuine side.

The source suggested that Lively's renewed efforts aim to showcase her authentic personality, moving beyond the negative perceptions.