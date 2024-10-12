King Charles issues powerful message for anti-monarchists in Australia

King Charles made a final decision about the future of the monarchy in Australia just days before his much-awaited tour to the country.

As per The Daily Mail, the monarch stated that he would not intervene if the Australian public chose to replace him as head of state.

The King of England has a message of peace for anti-monarchists, who are campaigning for Australia to become a republic.

King Charles's assistant private secretary sent his message to the Australian Republic Movement (ARM) after they wrote a letter to Buckingham Palace, requesting a meeting with the monarch during his visit.

Speaking of King's "deep love and affection" for Australia, Dr Nathan Ross said, "Please be assured that your views on this matter have been noted very carefully."

"His Majesty, as a constitutional monarch, acts on the advice of his ministers and whether Australia becomes a republic is, therefore, a matter for the Australian public to decide."

It is important to note that the ARM also lauded the "important contribution" made by the royal family and revealed that they will keep respecting the "British monarchy."

However, the spokesperson from the movement shared that their country and people want to stand "on an equal footing with other nations."