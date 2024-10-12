Travis, Landon Barker get slammed for ‘insensitive’ Diddy jokes

Travis Barker and son Landon come under fire for Diddy mentions at party

Blink-182 member Travis Barker hosted a party for son Landon’s 21st birthday on Wednesday, October 9th, where fans found some things really problematic.



According to the pictures, several bottles of baby oil were being carried around at the birthday party with flashlights inside, allegedly referring to the 1,000 bottles of baby oil found inside Diddy’s house when it was raided before the September 16th arrest.

Reportedly, at one point in the party, the DJ shouted, “We're getting really freaky tonight. We're getting Diddy freaky tonight.”

Freak-Offs was the name the disgraced music mogul used for his parties where most of his alleged crimes are said to have taken place.

It remains unclear if Kourtney Kardashian's husband himself was responsible for the jokes in any capacity, but fans are still calling him out.

A fan took to X, and expressed his distaste regarding the “insensitive and gross” jokes, which was echoed by other social media users.

Earlier that day, Travis shared a carousel of his first-born’s pictures throughout his life on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday @andonasherbarker. You blessed my world 21 years ago and I am forever grateful,” he wrote in a lengthy caption.

Travis shares son Landon, and daughter Alabama, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to Shanna's daughter, Atiana, 25, from a previous relationship.

The All The Small Things singer and Kourtney got married in 2022, and welcomed their now-11 months old son Rocky, in November 2023.