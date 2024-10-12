Meghan Markle overshadows Kate Middleton comeback with power move

Meghan Markle celebrates International Day of the Girl

Meghan Markle once again made it to the headlines for seemingly overshadowing Princess Kate's much-awaited royal comeback.



The Duchess of Sussex released a delightful video from her recent solo visit to Girls Inc. located in Santa Barbara on the official website of the Sussexes.

The former Suits actress marked the International Day of the Girl by engaging with "young girls about their experiences growing up in the digital age."

Alongside delightful photos and a video, the issued statement shared the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's foundation Archewell, Pivotal Ventures, and the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation teamed up to support a partnership between Girls Inc. and #HalfTheStory.

This initiative is "aimed at delivering essential digital wellness programming to girls in underserved communities across America."

Moreover, Prince Harry and Meghan are on a mission to create safe online spaces for the young generation.

It is important to note that Meghan's meaningful video message came just after Kate Middleton paid a visit to the families of victims of the Southport attack since completing her chemotherapy.