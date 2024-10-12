Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce joined by close pals during intimate celebration

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted arriving hands in hand for a double date alongside another A-list couple, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, in New York City.

On October 11, the friends were photographed entering the Corner Store in the Soho neighbourhood of NYC for a double dinner date.

Notably, the pop star was donning a mini dress, which she covered with a tan overcoat, meanwhile, the NFL athlete wore a navy blue top with matching pants and white sneakers.

For dinner, Blake wore a maroon short dress paired with long-heeled boots, while her husband wore a white button-down short-sleeved top, blue pants, and brown shoes.

As reported by Page Six, Taylor had thrown a secret post-birthday dinner for her boyfriend, as Travis had recently celebrated his 35th birthday without his lady love.

This appearance followed the ongoing rumours of Taylor and Travis getting engaged, as the couple was reportedly taking their relationship to the next level.

According to People magazine, the couple is not engaged yet.

It is important to note that Taylor and Travis sparked romance speculations back in September 2023.