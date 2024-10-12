Billie Eilish comments on emerging popstars Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX

Billie Eilish dishes out feelings for Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, and Chappell Roan

Billie Eilish, who is currently on her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour, has only positive things to say about her pop industry peers, winning hearts with her response to a tricky question.



In a recent interview, the 22-year-old songstress and her brother Finneas, were asked to share their thoughts on the success of their fellow popstars including Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan.

The Birds of a Feather hitmaker was asked if she felt threatened by the rising artists in the interview with The Los Angeles Times but she responded with supportive remarks.

“Are you kidding me?” she replied to the outlet. “I’m so happy for these b----es. It’s a crazy world when you get to the level they’re experiencing right now, and they’re doing great. Fans are drawn to them because they’re f---ing awesome.”

The Lunch singer also opened up about her difficult relationship to fame, in the interview, recalling an uncomfortable moment where a TSA agent was taking photos of her, which she explained as a situation of "power imbalance."

“You can’t say, ‘Don’t take a photo of me’ to TSA,” Finneas added. “They’d be like, ‘Come into this room.’ They’re in charge.”

Even though, Billie noted, "These are the people who are supposed to keep you safe."

The nine-time-Grammy winner shared that when she was first experiencing the height of fame, she didn’t know if her life would ever go back to normal, “I thought, this is just how my life is gonna be. I’ll never get to go outside again, and I’ll never feel like a person ever again. Every room is gonna be, ‘It’s Billie Eilish!’ and that’s gonna make me eventually kill myself.”

Billie came into music the industry as a really young artist and has achieved numerous nominations and awards for her music. Her recent album Hit Me Hard and Soft has been ranked in the top five positions in Billboard Hot 100 List.