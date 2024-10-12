Christina Ricci reflects on spooky and complex portrayals as a young actress

Christina Ricci shares her thoughts on becoming a 'spooky legend'

Christina Ricci has recently reflected on her complex portrayals as a young actress in spooky movies over the years.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, the Sleepy Hollow actress shared her thoughts on becoming a “spooky legend”.

“That's very kind of you. I don't feel like a pioneer... certainly,” said the 44-year-old.

Christina told the outlet, “I was lucky as a young person at that time [with] where our culture was to play really interesting roles, interesting young girls and then interesting women.”

The actress also appeared in Casper as her fans loved her portraying the role of Kat Harvey, befriending the ghost in the movie

Christina explained, “I just feel like I kind of lucked out. I wasn't really capable of playing the other type of woman that was available or other type of little girl that they were writing for.”

“So, I just feel like I was lucky that there were opportunities and parts and roles,” she added.

Meanwhile, Christina had a reunion with her Addams Family co-stars at Los Angeles Comic Con, sharing memories alongside Anjelica Huston and Christopher Llloyd, among others.