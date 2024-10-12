Anna Kendrick breaks silence on 'Pitch Perfect 4' rumours: 'I'd love that'

Kendrick noted that Wilson is 'the steam engine' of the entire project

Anna Kendrick is all for the possibility of returning to the beloved Bellas for a potential Pitch Perfect 4.

While attending the Los Angeles premiere of her directorial debut, Woman of the Hour, Kendrick shared her excitement about a possible new sequel with People magazine on October 10.

“Oh, my God, I know I would love that,” Kendrick gushed.

She also emphasised that her co-star Rebel Wilson is essential for making it happen, adding, “I feel like Rebel is really like the steam engine of everything. So as long as she keeps saying it might happen, I'll believe it.”

Kendrick, who portrayed Beca in the Pitch Perfect series alongside Wilson’s Fat Amy and Brittany Snow’s Chloe Beale, is clearly eager to step back into that world. The franchise kicked off in 2012 with the original film, followed by Pitch Perfect 2 in 2015 and Pitch Perfect 3 in 2017.

In April 2024, Wilson hinted at a fourth instalment by posting a video of herself and Pitch Perfect co-star Anna Camp to her Instagram Stories, teasing, “A Pitch Perfect reunion. Filming Pitch Perfect 4 today.”

Interestingly, Kendrick’s new thriller film features familiar faces from Pitch Perfect, as it stars her former co-stars Chrissie Fit and Kelley Jakle. Based on a true story, Woman of the Hour tells the chilling tale of Cheryl Bradshaw, who unknowingly matched with serial killer Rodney Alcala on The Dating Game in 1978.