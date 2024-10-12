Meghan Markle makes new public confession about her suicidal thoughts

Meghan Markle claims to be 'most bullied person in world' at public event.

Meghan Markle spoke about her experiences during a solo visit to a youth organization in Santa Barbara, California.

Meghan stated that she feels like "one of the most bullied people in the world."

The Duchess has consistently faced accusations and online bullying throughout her public life.

New allegations against her emerged, drawing "glaring and fascinating echoes" from her time in the royal palace, according to the journalist who first reported her bullying accusations.

An unnamed source speaking to The Hollywood Reporter described the Duchess of Sussex as "terrifying."

The source also claimed that Meghan belittles people, while her husband, Prince Harry, was characterized as "charming" yet an "enabler."

These accusations come on the heels of a series of departures from their U.S.-based foundation, Archewell, including the recent exit of Josh Kettler, who served as chief of staff for several months before leaving by mutual consent after being hired on a trial basis.

The Duchess of Sussex opened up about the "cruel" online bullying she faced during her pregnancies while speaking at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, on Friday.

She revealed that much of the harassment occurred while she was expecting her two children, Archie and Lilibet, and even after their births.

On October 2, the Duchess spent the afternoon with teenagers at Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, engaging in games and discussions about the challenges of growing up in the digital age.



Meghan's visit was part of the launch of a new digital wellness initiative called Social Media U, developed in partnership with the non-profit organization #HalfTheStory.

This program, which aims to encourage teenage girls to connect without screens and use technology for positive engagement and creativity, is supported financially by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's charity, the Archewell Foundation, along with the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation and Melinda French Gates’s Pivotal Ventures.

The Suits actress turned heads with her chic look during a recent event at Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, where she participated in discussions about growing up in the digital age.

Joining her at the event were Girls Inc. CEO Stephanie J. Hull and #HalfTheStory founder Larissa May.



Reflecting on the day's activities, May shared with Vanity Fair, "We did an activity where we talked through various scenarios, and Meghan spoke about being one of the most bullied people in the world.

We had girls wave little emoji signs to express how each scenario impacted them emotionally."