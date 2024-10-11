Al Pacino spotted enjoying time with friend amid ex Noor Alfallah's romance

Al Pacino seen out and about as ex Noor Alfallah moves on with Bill Maher.

Al Pacino was recently spotted enjoying a relaxed stroll with a friend in Beverly Hills, flashing a subtle smirk as he walked down the tree-lined streets in a casual black tracksuit.

Noticeably absent from the outing was Noor Alfallah the mother of his youngest son, Roman.

The couple, who began dating in 2022 and welcomed their son in 2023, are now reportedly just friends, focusing on co-parenting.



When asked about his relationship status, the Scent of a Woman star clarified, "No, I have friendship."

Meanwhile, Noor was seen leaving the famed Chateau Marmont last week with Real Time host Bill Maher.

According to reports, this wasn’t their first date. The May-December couple has quietly enjoyed several outings away from the public eye, further fueling speculation about their budding romance.

No stranger to high-profile relationships, Noor has a history of dating older men, having previously been linked to 63-year-old billionaire Nicolas Berggruen and 81-year-old rock legend Mick Jagger.

Following her split from Jagger in 2018, Noor addressed the significant age gap between them, shedding light on her preference for much older partners—men often decades her senior.

Noor Alfallah once opened up about her relationship with Mick Jagger, telling Hello! Magazine via People, "Our ages didn’t matter to me.

The heart doesn’t know what it sees, it only knows what it feels".

At just 22 when they started dating, she described her romance with the Rolling Stones frontman as her first serious relationship, adding, "It was a happy time for me."



