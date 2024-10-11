SpongeBob's Tom Kenny breaks silence about 'dating' Ariana Grande

Tom Kenny has finally reacted to rumours about 'dating' pop icon, Ariana Grande.

In conversation with with E! News, Tom flippantly acknowledged fans’ assumptions and responded to the claims in his own way.

"That was hilarious and people were like, ‘Wow, Tom Kenny, he’s a player’,” he jokingly responded.



“I was like, ‘How did they find out?’, Ariana and I have been trying to keep a lid on this explosive secret. Ariana and I didn’t want Ethan to find out. “

SpongeBob actor concluded sarcastically, “Then he did and it was just a whole big ugly mess. But now we’re a throuple. So, it’s awesome,"

While the rumors were on verge, Kenny’s wife, Jill Talley who is an actress and comedian, eventually split the beans through commenting on an Instagram post by The Cut.

‘Hi everyone, I’m married to Tom Kenny, He is not dating Ariana Grande. I don’t know if Ethan is or isn’t dating Ariana Grande. However, they’re both adorable and I totally ship it.’ Jill wrote.

In July last year, the Rain on Me vocalist and her husband Dalton Gomez parted their ways after two years of marriage. However, they remained friends.