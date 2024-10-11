Sabrina Carpenter wows NYC crowd with daring fashion choices

Sabrina Carpenter stuns in black mesh jumpsuit during electrifying NYC performance.

Sabrina Carpenter brought a touch of glitz and glamour to her New York City performance on Thursday night, dazzling the crowd with her show-stopping style.



The Espresso singer turned heads in a custom Patou black mesh polka dot jumpsuit that perfectly highlighted her stunning figure.

Sabrina completed the look with a luxurious silk robe adorned with sequin embellishments, while her signature blonde curls flowed in a glamorous blowout.



For a second look, she amped up the sparkle with a custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin red co-ord, featuring a halterneck cropped top and matching mini skirt.

The performance comes just two weeks into her Short N' Sweet Tour, named after her latest studio album, which dropped in August.

Despite the tour's success, Carpenter recently found herself clapping back at online critics.

Last week, the 25-year-old pop star fired back at a social media troll who accused her of lip-syncing during her live concerts.

A TikTok user posted a video from one of her performances, questioning, "Does she ever sing live?" The post sparked a heated debate, with one commenter claiming, "Hate to say it, but 30% lip-syncing, 30% backing track, 40% singing."

Not one to stay silent, the singer jumped into the conversation with a confident resp onse: "I sing live every show 100%—would you like to speak to my audio engineers?"

Her fiery clapback quickly shut down the criticism, proving that she’s not only a force to be reckoned with on stage but also when defending her artistry.