BTS ARMY reacts to Jin's unexpected proposal

BTS ARMY in stitches on Jin’s unexpected proposal in ‘Super Tuna’

Jin finally went down on one knee, not to propose to his future wife but to a fish.

On Friday, October 11, the BTS sensation released the extended version of his hit single Super Tuna, accompanied by a whimsical music video that features the 31-year-old proposing to a fish with a hook nestled in a fancy ring box.

While BTS ARMY fans were already excited about the track’s release, the quirky music video added an extra layer of fun.

Viewers flocked to the comments section to react to Jin’s unconventional proposal.

"Jin proposing to a fish was not on my 2024 post-military watchlist... I absolutely looooooveeee him!" one fan exclaimed.

"The way the tuna blushed at Jin's proposal," another commenter noted, adding two crying emojis.

"At least he’s proposing with a hook, not a ring :)," a third fan quipped.

"Jin will always be the chaotic and iconic hyung in BTS, haha," another fan remarked.

Meanwhile, a fifth fan pointed out, "He was the one who told us not to take this song seriously, and look at him—he’s the one enjoying it!"

The oldest BTS member treated fans to this fresh take on the beloved track, which initially debuted on December 4, 2021.

With its light-hearted lyrics and upbeat melody, Super Tuna by Jin quickly became an instant favourite among fans.