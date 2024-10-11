Katy Perry faces career crisis due to husband Orlando Bloom’s suggestion

Katy Perry lands in hot water due to husband Orlando Bloom’s suggestion

Katy Perry's highly anticipated return to the music scene has been met with lukewarm reception, and sources close to the singer are pointing fingers at her husband, Orlando Bloom.

The 39-year-old pop star's recent performances and music releases have been marked by a more risqué approach, leaving fans and industry insiders underwhelmed.

"It's actually a little scary that Katy's decision to return to her sex-appeal roots has fallen flat with her fans," a family friend and industry insider revealed to Life And Style magazine.

"She's all but admitted that this was something Orlando wanted her to try, but that doesn't make the bad reviews and 'who cares?' response from the industry any easier to swallow."

Perry's latest album, 143, dropped on September 20 to overwhelmingly negative reviews, dashing hopes of a triumphant comeback.

Critics argue that the album's feminist messaging was undermined by her collaboration with controversial producer Dr. Luke. Furthermore, many feel Perry's music hasn't evolved since her chart-topping days.

The album's lead single, Woman's World, stalled at No. 63 on the Billboard Hot 100, a far cry from Perry's usual success. With six diamond singles – more than any singer besides Rihanna – Perry's struggles to recreate her former magic are evident.

"Her entire category of radio pop exists in the shadow of Taylor Swift at the moment, and Katy was foolish to think she could be the exception to that rule," the insider noted.

"So, it's back to the drawing board, and hopefully this time she will take less of Orlando's advice and not more of it."

To reclaim her spot in the music industry, the insider suggests Perry revisit her strengths – focusing on songwriting and collaborations that sparked hits like Roar.

"Katy's strongest work – like her mega-hit 'Roar' – was popular because of the songwriting, not the videos and certainly not her skimpy outfits. When she has the right collaboration with a songwriter, she is still capable of making hit music," the insider emphasised.

The key to Perry's resurgence lies in finding a loyal songwriting partner, akin to Billie Eilish's partnership with her brother Finneas or Taylor Swift's collaboration with Jack Antonoff.

"Katy likes to work with a lot of different people instead of just one or two writers or producers, but Billie and Finneas have shown how a creative partnership can grow and deepen over multiple album cycles and continue to yield hits."

"Katy needs to find a writing collaborator she likes and then really invest in that relationship. It's not rocket science, but Katy clearly miscalculated by listening to her husband for advice on her pop career!"