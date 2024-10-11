Hugh Jackman turns to fans for support in 'missing' friend case

Hugh Jackman pleads for help after close friend goes missing

Hugh Jackman has pleaded for help after his close friend and Broadway star disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

The Deadpool & Wolverine actor took to his Instagram to raise his concerns following Zelig Williams’ sudden disappearance.

He urged users to come forward with relevant information to lend a hand in the investigation after the MJ The Musical Star vanished eight days ago.

Sharing the tragic news with his 34.5 million followers on Friday, October 11, the 55-year-old actor noted, “Please . . . if anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Zelig Williams please reach out to your local authorities.

“Zelig we love you and are praying for your safe return. Please pass this message on.”

The 28-year-old went missing after he left his South Carolina home on October 3 at 9 AM. His family received an SOS alert from the performer’s phone, just minutes after he left.

On professional front, Jackman previously worked with Williams on his The Man. The Music. The Show. world tour in 2019.

For the unversed, authorities are looking for the lost person using helicopters, boats, and drones.