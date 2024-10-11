Buckingham Palace makes big announcement about cancer-stricken King Charles

Buckingham Palace shared a major update about King Charles amid his ongoing battle with cancer.

On October 11, the official social media handle of the royal family announced that the monarch and Queen Camilla are all set to host Qatar's royal family at the Palace.

The statement reads, "The King and Queen will host The Amir of the State of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani at Buckingham Palace for a State Visit to the UK from Tuesday 3rd December to Wednesday 4th December 2024."

For the unversed, King Charles left the world in shock after Buckingham Palace announced the Monarch's cancer diagnosis in February 2024.



However, the monarch, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, has been keeping his spirits high by making back-to-back royal engagements.

Notably, King Charles and Queen Camilla will also be travelling to Australia and Samoa from the 18th to the 26th of October 2024.