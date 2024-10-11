Kate Middleton ditches engagement ring for new jewel as she returns to public life

Princess Kate has returned to the the public life with a big change in her personality, leaving fans guessing with her surprising move.

The Princess of Wales replaced her sapphire engagement ring with new jewel as she stepped out with her husband Prince William to meet the bereaved families of the Southport stabbing victims.

It was Kate's first joint official outing with William since she her chemotherapy ended.



The future Queen left fans speculating as she went without her oval 12-carat Ceylon sapphire surrounded by a cluster of 14 solitaire diamonds set in white gold. The ring was chosen by the late Princess Diana on her engagement to then-Prince Charles.

Kate opted instead for a thin golden ring, topped with what some have speculated is a new "eternity band". She wore the accessory, set with diamonds and sapphires, in August while making a Team GB video with William, and during her heartwarming family video released last month.

Tobias Kormind, the co-founder and MD of 77 Diamonds, Europe’s largest online diamond jeweller, told GB News that the new ring is likely an "eternity" ring meant to symbolise William and Kate's love.

He continued: "Kate’s new ring may be a symbol of hope for new beginnings, with an emotional tie to the past. Eternity rings represent everlasting love, and this style of ring echoed the sentiment of the moving video, where Kate was seen spending time with those closest to her."