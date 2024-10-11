Scooter Braun wants ‘people’ to ‘move on’ from Taylor Swift 2019 feud

Scooter Braun wants to 'move on' from Taylor Swift feud

Scooter Braun seems to have had enough of the attention his feud with Taylor Swift, over her music rights, from 2019 has been getting.



Following the release of the Max documentary Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood earlier this summer, which revisited the 2019 controversy, Braun addressed the topic during the Bloomberg Screentime event in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

He shared how he expects that the public should “move on.”

“I watched [the documentary] recently,” said Braun. “I wasn’t going to watch it because I just thought it was going to be, like, another hit piece. And I pretty much stayed quiet about this kind of stuff. And my dad called me and my mom, and they were like, we just watched it. We think you should watch it. So I did.”

The conflict began after Braun’s company, Ithaca Holdings, acquired Big Machine, the label that owned the master rights to Swift’s first six albums.

This led Swift to re-record her earlier work. The two-part series explores both perspectives, focusing on Swift’s claim that the sale occurred without her input.

However, the documentary didn’t reveal new information, instead revisited the famous details of the feud.

“Look,” added Braun on Tuesday, “It’s five years later. I think, everyone, it’s time to move on. There were a lot of things that were misrepresented.”

Believing how crucial it is “in any kind of conflict” that parties “communicate directly with each other,” he said. “I think doing it out on social media and in front of the whole world is not the place.”

“And I think when people actually take the time to stand in front of each other have a conversation, they usually find out the monster’s not real, and that hasn’t happened. And that has not happened.”