Daisy Edgar-Jones set to play Kiera Knightley’s iconic role in new movie?

Daisy Edgar-Jones is starring as Elizabeth Bennet in new series, says report

Daisy Edgar-Jones is said to be excited to channel her inner Kiera Knightley as she has geared up for her next role.



Kiera Knightley played the role of Elizabeth Bennet in the 2005 adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic Pride & Prejudice. The novel has had multiple renditions for the big screen over the years but the 2005 version remains a big hit.

However, since the 1995 TV adaptation with Colin Firth, the book has not been adapted for TV. Now, a Daily Mail report suggests that a new adaptation is in the works.

The new version is reportedly set to be a Netflix series, casting Daisy Edgar-Jones as Elizabeth Bennet, who is the protagonist of the book.

Dolly Alderton, who recently wrote the TV adaptation of her memoir Everything I Know About Love, is seemingly working on the script for the romance drama.

For the unversed, Daisy Edgar-Jones appeared in Normal People, the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's bestselling novel, opposite Paul Mescal. The show earned her Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations. After the series’ success she has appeared in psychological thriller Fresh, crime drama Under The Banner Of Heaven, romance drama On Swift Horses, and mystery thriller Where The Crawdads Sing.

The streaming giant is yet to announce the new Pride & Prejudice TV series, but it is expected to be released by the end of next year.