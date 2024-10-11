Heather Graham spills the tea about her 30-year rift with parents

Heather Graham opens up about her 30 years of rift with parents: Deets inside

Heather Graham has recently spilled the tea about her family rift of 30 years.



Speaking to PEOPLE, Heather recalled, “I was 17 when I did License to Drive,” as she discussed about her conservative parents who are not on talking terms with her due to her acting profession.

“I mean, it is a little vulnerable to talk about in an interview… And at the same point, I know that there's a lot of other people who are going through something like it, so I guess I just feel like being honest about my life and not pretending that everything is always fantastic,” explained the 53-year-old.

Heather stated, “I'm okay just being who I am.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress talked about starring in the movie, Chosen Family which she wrote and directed.

Heather told the outlet that the “idea of a Chosen Family, those friends that love you no matter what, hit close to home” for her.

During the interview, Heather noted that she didn't get into all the details in the article about “reasons why I don't talk to parents”.

“But I have very great, very wonderful friends. And so that is a really lucky thing to have in my life,” stated the actress.

Earlier in an interview with The Wall Street Journal in August, Heather confessed that her father abhorred Hollywood.

“He regularly told me that the entertainment industry was evil and that Hollywood would claim my soul,” she mentioned.

Meanwhile, Heather disclosed she's found a sense of peace in her life amid her family estrangement.

“This is the most exciting time I've ever had in my career. I'm making money doing what I love. I'm surrounded by love and support. I'm living in my dream house,” she added.