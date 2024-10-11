Paris Hilton name-drops royal role model as her inspiration

Paris Hilton calls THIS royal person her role model: More inside

Paris Hilton has recently name-dropped a royal role model as her inspiration.



In a new interview with W Magazine, Paris responded to a question about any women she looked up to as role models.

“Princess Diana had such a huge heart and was always using her platform to help children and help the world be a better place,” said the 43-year-old.

Another role model, the media personality revealed is the actress Marilyn Monroe, calling her “ultimate icon”.

Earlier, in a 2023 interview on Magic Radio Breakfast show, Paris name late Princess Diana one of her “idols”.

“Princess Diana was always one of my idols,” stated the reality star.

She also drew parallels between her life and Prince Harry’s, who also released a memoir, Spare last year.

While talking about Spare, Paris shared, “I did read it, and I watched the series, as well, and I thought ‘He has been through so much.’ I can’t imagine just losing my mom.”

Elsewhere in the W Magazine interview, Paris spoke up about her upcoming The Simple Life reboot on Peacock.

“Nicole and I together is magic. We have this dynamic that’s so real, and there’s just so much history behind it,” mentioned Paris.

The entrepreneur added, “Both of us have been approached so many times over the years with different concepts, but it was perfect timing. It was so fun to spend every day together. Every time I’m with Nicole, I feel like we’re teenagers again.”