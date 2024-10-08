Taylor Swift back with her charm to ensure Travis Kelce's win

Taylor Swift made a stylish return to Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 7, to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, 35, as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the New Orleans Saints.
Captured by KWCH reporter Brandon Zenner, Swift arrived with her father, Scott Swift, wearing a chic red and gray plaid skirt set and black chunky boots.
The Chiefs' impressive 4-0 record this season has given Swift plenty to cheer about. After attending the first two games, she missed the last two, making her return a welcome surprise for Kelce.
Kelce hinted at Swift's attendance two days prior, during the Kelce Car Jam 2024 on his birthday, October 5.
With her Eras Tour on hiatus, Swift has had more time to support Kelce. Previously, Kelce traveled to several of Swift's shows, even making his onstage debut at London's Wembley Stadium on June 23.
Now, the Lover crooner is returning the favour, cheering Kelce on until she resumes her tour in mid-October, with stops in Miami, Toronto, and Vancouver.
