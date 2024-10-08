Meghan Markle’s pal makes shocking confession about Duchess solo outing

Meghan Markle suffered a fresh blow following her jaw-dropping outing in Los Angeles.



For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex attended a charitable event, which took place to applaud the sincere efforts made by the Children's Hospital LA, on Saturday.

The mother-of-three donned a stunning red colour gown which stole the show.

Now, Meghan's old pal Lizzie Cundy made shocking claims about the Duchess's motive to marked her attendance at the LA event.

Speaking with The Mail, she said, "There wasn't a great deal of warmth from people when she arrived."

The socialite revealed that the former working royal was "there for the photographs."

Moreover, Lizzie added, "Meghan needs LA more than LA needs her. LA people feel they've been played by her."

While calling out Prince Harry and his better half, she further said that the couple was once loved by the people of LA because of their association with the royal family.

Lizzie said the pair "bad-mouthed" the royals and lost their respect as the key royal figures "loved in LA."