Halle Berry gushes about romance with Van Hunt: ‘Longest relationship’

Halle Berry on "relationship" with Van Hunt

Halle Berry shared what is special about her "relationship" with Van Hunt.



“This is the longest relationship I’ve ever been in in my whole life,” Berry revealed in a conversation on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast on Monday, October 7.

“I can’t get past three years. We celebrated when we hit four years like we had been married 20 years, that’s how big it was for me personally,” she added, talking about relationship before and her current four-year romance with Hunt, 54.

“We both were scared,” she said about making the love go further than three years.

“He was waiting for the shoe to drop, and I was waiting to drop the f—ing shoe. Because I just can’t get past that. It’s been such a relief, like, ‘OK, yes, I can do this relationship thing.’”

Berry further praised Hunt, calling him her “person” and she just “know[s] it,” adding how “[he’s] calm and he’s what I’ve been dreaming of, searching for, needing.”

The actress also revealed why all her relationships ended after three years, why it’s not going to be the same with Hunt.

“There was something about it that felt wildly familiar, but I realised that I had just gotten into things for all the wrong reasons, and it always became clear to me what those wrong reasons were at about three years,” she shared with Shepard, 49.

“But because I got into this thing with Van in a different way, that feeling never came because I didn’t get into it for the wrong reasons.”