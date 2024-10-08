Reese Witherspoon shares update on ‘Big Little Lies’ season 3

Reese Witherspoon on ‘Big Little Lies’ season 3

Reese Witherspoon has some good news for fans waiting for Big Little Lies season 3.



Almost a year after Nicole Kidman hinted that a third season of the series was in development, Witherspoon shared an update on the progress of the show’s production.

The Legally Blonde star revealed that the new season will feature new content from the series' original author, Leanne Moriarty.

“Nicole and I have been waiting,” Reese shared with E! News at the Hello Sunshine red carpet Oct. 5.

“We're in waiting for Leanne Moriarty. She's going to be turning in something very soon. We're back to the original author and we're going to go back to the original characters.”

“It's exciting, too, because I think the kids are probably a little bit older now,” she continued. “So that might add another element. I don't know yet, I haven't read it yet.”

Although production on Big Little Lies seems to be moving forward, Nicole Kidman acknowledged that she may have spoken too soon when she mentioned the upcoming season at a Ladies Professional Golf Association Q&A event during the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, last November.

“I got excited,” The Family Affair star shared with Vanity Fair in an interview with Reese in June. “But we are now! We're moving fast and furious, and Liane is delivering the book. Yeah, and we're in good shape.”