Kristen Bell shares 'fire incident' that turn into teachable lesson for her daughters

'Frozen' actress Kristen Bell has two daughters; Lincoln and Delta

The Veronica Mars actress, Kristen Bell was exposed to fire after accidentally burning trash can, which resulted in learning a cautionary lesson.

During a recent interview, Bell revealed how she got into a troublesome moment by throwing the matchstick without quenching it.



She stated that,"a couple of months ago, I set the trash can on fire on accident because I lit a candle and I didn't wet the match before I threw it in."

Furthermore, she described how the sense of smell evoked as soon as the fire started.

"This isn't burning, what is it? she opened up the trash can, which is, you know, underneath the counter-top and then realised that the trash can is on fire."

Kristen considered the occurrence as a teach-able moment for her daughters.

"I sat my girls down, and told them, 'this is a mistake mommy made. It's very easy to make. You gotta wet the match in order not to burn the house down.'", she added while speaking with Entertainment Weekly.



The Good Place star recalled the incident in an interview while promoting her Netflix series, Nobody Wants This.

Nonetheless, it is proven how Kristen Bell has been great dealing with fire off-screen and on-screen too through remembering her scene of escaping from burning refrigerator from The Good Place episode "Tahani Al-Jamil.