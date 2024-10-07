Keith Urban expresses concern after his daughter made her runway debut

Keith Urban reflects on raising kids alongwith Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban has recently expressed his concerns after his and Nicole Kidman’s daughter Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week.



Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, the musician revealed he and Nicole made sure that Sunday Rose had to keep her new lifestyle “balanced” with schoolwork.

“Hopefully we can just help her keep balance with everything through all of that,” said the 56-year-old.

Keith told the outlet that he’s “very proud” of his 16-year-old but “will be cautious” as well.

“Hopefully she'll benefit by having two parents that know about a certain amount of celebrity,” stated the Australian country singer.

Reflecting on parenting teenagers, Keith explained, “It's all a challenge. I mean, raising kids is a challenge, period. It's about trying to keep a balance. It's all a process, but I think balance is key.”

“Keeping her firmly with schoolwork and structure and everything balanced in its place is key,” he added.

Earlier, Sunday Rose made her modelling debut with the likes of Hollywood stars Willem Dafoe and Hillary Swank, model Amelia Grey, UK rapper Little Simz and South Korean actress Nicha Yontararak (Minnie).

In her latest interview via MailOnline.com, Sunday Rose mentioned, “I've been wanting to do this for so long. So, when the offer came through it was really exciting and now the day is finally here.”

“I was really stressed and then... everyone here was really nice,” she further said.