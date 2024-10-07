Demi Moore praises daughter Scout Willis' 'beautiful' new song 'Take Me'

Scout also released a song 'Over and Over' earlier this year

Demi Moore is looking on with pride as her and her ex-husband Bruce Willis’ daughter, Scout Willis, continues to pursue her musical journey.

On Saturday, the Ghost star took to Instagram to show her support for Scout’s latest single, Take Me, released Thursday, October 3.

Sharing the song’s artwork, Moore, 61, wrote a heartfelt caption praising her daughter’s work: “‘TAKE ME’ by @scoutlaruewillis. Beautiful song. Beautiful YOU. So proud of you my love!”

The sweet exchange continued when Scout, 33, replied to her mother’s post with a touching comment: “Thank you mama.”

Take Me marks Scout’s second release of the year under her full name, Scout LaRue Willis, following her earlier track Over and Over. Last year, Scout dropped her self-titled debut album in June 2022.

Ahead of the album’s release, she opened up about her musical journey in an interview with People magazine, revealing she once felt she "shouldn't and couldn't pursue music full-time" due to fears about baring her soul to and sharing her art with the world.

However, she has since embraced her growth, reflecting on the experiences that led to her music. "I've never been more in love with myself and my life than I am right now," she shared.