Royal family shares update on Duchess Sophie's new royal role

Prince Edward and Princess Sophie, who are two of the hardest-working members of the royal family, will play an important role in the future.



Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are travelling to Malta today and returning on Thursday.



The royal couple will visit Malta from Monday to Thursday to mark the 60th anniversary of Malta’s independence and celebrate the country’s shared heritage and continuing collaboration with the UK.

As per the statement, shared on the royal family's official website, adds: "Arriving in Valetta, their royal Highnesses will meet the President of the Republic of Malta, Myriam Spiteri Debono, and later Prime Minister Dr Robert Abela.

"On the first day, the Duke and Duchess will visit sites dedicated to Malta’s role in the Second World War, including a new monument dedicated to submariners.

"Together with the Armed Forces of Malta, Their Royal Highnesses will commemorate lives lost during the conflict by laying a wreath and posy out at sea.

At the Malta Maritime Museum, Their Royal Highnesses will have the opportunity to hear from Armed Forces personnel and members of the Maltese-UK Veterans’ Association.

On the final evening, The Duke and Duchess will attend The King’s Birthday Reception, hosted by the British High Commissioner, where Their Royal Highnesses will meet young people from across the country working towards a positive future for Malta’s next generation.



This is the first royal tour to Malta since Prince Edward, Duke of Kent visited in November 2018.

Sophie, 59, and Edward, 60, last visited Malta together in November 2012, as the Earl and Countess of Wessex.