Travis Kelce surprises fans with big announcement about Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce made rare comments about his girlfriend Taylor Swift during his latest appearance at a fundraising event, which took place on his 35th birthday.

On October 5, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed that his ladylove would join him in his next match amid her constant absence.

During Travis' appearance at the event, a reporter from Page Six magazine interrogated him about the reason behind Taylor's absence from his birthday celebrations.

In response, Kelce said, "She will not be here [today, but] I know she’s coming in for the game on October 7."

Notably, the 34-year-old player was surrounded by his close friends and family, including, Donna Kelce, Ed Kelce, Jason, and Kylie.

Travis’ teammate and best friend Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes have also joined him for the show.

Moreover, when asked about the ideal birthday present, Travis, 35, responded, "Another Super Bowl, if you've got one."

Following Taylor's absence from her boyfriend's birthday and recent matches, fans have begun speculating about the trouble in their relationship.

However, Kelce's delighted remarks about his lady love left fans at ease about their favourite couple's ongoing romance.

For the unversed, an alleged breakup document previously has gone viral on social media which claimed that the couple would split in late September.

But, Travis's PR team promptly responded and dubbed the document fabricated and entirely false.