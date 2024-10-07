Jennifer Lopez finally ready to move on amid Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez expresses her wish to begin a new chapter after Ben Affleck divorce: Source

Jennifer Lopez is finally ready to move after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck.



A source spilled to Life & Style magazine, “It really did a number on her.”

The source told the outlet, “Friends and family have noticed a major shift — she’s finally ready to move on.”

The source stated, “She decided to do some introspection — she says four divorces will do that. Get ready for an all new JLo — she wants to start a new chapter.”

“JLo was so in love with him and grateful for a second chance,” remarked an insider.

The source mentioned, “She was all-in. She thought Ben was, too. So, she was heartbroken when it started to fall apart.”

Another source told PEOPLE, the couple “are still moving forward with the divorce”.

Reflecting on how the couple doesn’t have a prenup, the source noted, “The split is more complicated than it appears on the surface.”

A third source spoke to In Touch, “It’s become very clear now that there’s no getting out of paying Ben half of what she made during their marriage, which is obviously not sitting well with her.”

“She has enough money to drag this out, and frankly she’d rather give the money to lawyers than Ben, so she’s given her team the go-ahead to stall as much as they can, no matter what it costs her in fees,” dished an insider.