Judi Dench goes speechless while talking about late BFFs Maggie Smith, Barbara Leigh-Hunt

Legendary actress Judi Dench recently lost two of her best friends; Maggie Smith and Barabra Leigh-Hunt back-to-back; their deaths have shaken her to core.

While attending the Cheltenham Literature Festival, Dench went all emotional when asked to say something about Smith and Hunt. She had nothing to say instead she almost broke down in tears and went all speechless.

Brendan O Hea, while paying her condolences for the loss of her Dench's two best friends, said: “I know I probably shouldn’t bring this up, I know the last week has been tricky for you because you lost your great friends Maggie Smith and Barbara Leigh-Hunt."

The Victoria and Abdul actress went all emotional and couldn’t find words to express her feeling. She began saying: "I suppose the energy that’s created by grief…" and left the sentence in the middle due to loss of words.

According to The Times, Maggie's and Barabra's death has created a void in Judi.

The 89-year-old actress shared the screen with the late 88-year-old actress in a BBC sitcom As Time Goes By. She also did some classic projects with the Harry Potter star like, Ladies in Lavender, Tea with Mussolini, A Room with a View and many more.

Barbara Leigh-Hunt passed away on September 16, 2024. After a few days of her death, Maggie Smith also died on September 27, 2024.