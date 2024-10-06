Andy Samberg’s Lonely Island make SNL comeback with ‘certified banger’

Andy Samberg and The Lonely Island sent fans into a frenzy as they marked their return to Saturday Night Live for the first time in six years for the show’s 50th episode on October 5th.



The parody music band, consisting of Samberg and his pals Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer, had been regulars at the live comedy sketch show since 2005.

For the 50th episode of the NBC show, Samberg and Schaffer made their comeback with their humorous take on a fictional app, which allows one to find sushi through a peculiar hole.

In the clip, the two are seen in the avatar of chain-smoking pitchmen trying to impress the judges, Kenan Thompson, Maya Rudolph and Bowen Yang.

“Gentleman, what do you have for us today?” Rudolph asked in the video opener.

“Sushi glory hole,” rapped Samberg. “Imagine that. Instead of getting strange [expletive] you’ll be getting a snack.”

After the video debuted, fans took to social media to express their excitement.

“Certified banger,” one person on Instagram declared.

While another agreed, “Shockingly high grade sketch.”

“More of this please!!!!!! The best thing that happened to SNL in an min!” one fan exclaimed.

“I saw the words "An SNL Digital Short" and got goosebumps [crying emoji]”

Another chimed in, “ITS A MOMENT AND I AM HERE FOR IT! [fire emoji]”

One fan wrote, “THE LONELY ISLAND????? IN MY 2024????????????????” adding a slew of crying emojis.

It was clear fans were delighted.

“I jumped out of my seat and didn’t sit back down the entire time. THE BOYS ARE BACK,” one fan wrote.