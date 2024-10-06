Justin Timberlake makes special anniversary wish for Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife Jessica Biel during a live concert on their 12th wedding anniversary.

On October 4, the 43-year-old musician made a special announcement during his live music concert in Canada.

The Grammy-winning artist said, "My wife is here tonight, and tonight is our 12-year anniversary."

Justin won fans' hearts as he blew a kiss to Jessica, who was enjoying the show from the VIP section.

The globally recognised musician concluded his message and said, “So be nice to her Montreal, because she's sharing with all of you guys tonight.”

“I love you, baby,” the singer told his beloved wife and put his hand over his heart.

Taking to Instagram, Justin shared a video of their sweet moments from his Montreal concert.

The Better Place hitmaker penned his post and wrote, ”We back! Thank you @jessicabiel for sharing our anniversary with Montreal. LOVE Y’ALL! #TFTWTOUR.”

It is important to mention that Justin and Jessica tied the knot in 2012 and share two children Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4.