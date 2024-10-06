Meghan Markle makes fiery first appearance amid Prince Harry’s solo tour

Meghan Markle stepped out for the first time amid her husband Prince Harry’s South Africa trip to make a bold statement.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is reportedly going through a professional separation from her husband Prince Harry, made her first official appearance as she attended the LA Children’s Hospital Gala on Saturday.



The former Suits actress made a striking appearance as she chose to wear her fiery red Carolina Herrera dress, which she notably wore in 2021 to a New York City to honour military personnel on the eve of Veterans Day and Armistice Day.

At the time, Meghan was attending the event with Harry.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is promoting his charity work in South Africa after his brief visit to the UK to attend the WellChild Awards.

The appearance comes amid rumours that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are leading separate lives and are seemingly “drifting apart,” via The Sun.

Insiders suggested that while couples do not always have to things together all the time, but recent events have sparked some trouble.

Meanwhile, as the pair take on individual aspirations, the source said that “Harry and Meghan’s enterprises will now be running side-by-side rather than jointly.”

Although, the pair will make joint appearances in foreign visits and other charitable events.