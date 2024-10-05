Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds embrace 'new' season amid 'It Ends With Us' fallout

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds embrace 'new' beginnings

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds stepped out for the first time following their last public appearance in New York, just two weeks ago.

The Deadpool & Wolverine actor took to his Instagram Stories to share a heartwarming photo with the ultimate love of his life.

The happy couple flashed beaming smiles at the camera during their dinner date at Café Chelsea.

While the two cozied up in the photo, Reynolds added the song Autumn in New York by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong, tagging the restaurant below.

The 37-year-old sported a black leather jacket with chunky gold earrings. Meanwhile, The 47-year-old looked dapper in green sweater.

This comes after Reynolds and Lively celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on September 9.

In addition, the couple was last spotted enjoying a romantic stroll in the same city shortly after Lively’s film It Ends With Us made headlines.

The Gossip Girl alum was accused of mishandling domestic abuse in the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name amid her feud with co-producer Justin Baldoni.