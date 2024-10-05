David Beckham finds joy in Cotswold Countryside with 'handsome' chickens

David Beckham’s charming farm life.

David Beckham donned his farmer hat once again, tending to his charming flock of chickens at his stunning £6 million farmhouse in the Cotswolds on Friday.

The former football star is enjoying a quieter life amidst the pastoral beauty of the English countryside, especially after recently splurging on a jaw-dropping $60 million mega-mansion in Miami.



Gifted the chickens by his wife, Victoria Beckham last Christmas, David has created a cozy hen pen for his feathery friends on their expansive estate.

The birds have quickly become a surprising source of pride and joy for the football legend.

In a recent post on Instagram, he proudly referred to one of his chickens as 'handsome,' showcasing the quirky charm of his new rural life.

He continues to embrace his idyllic countryside lifestyle, recently sharing a delightful clip of his chickens hiding among the plants with the caption: "Where's Wally? Or Waldo?"



The former football star is not just focused on his feathered friends; he’s also taking on the buzzing responsibility of beekeeping at his stunning Cotswolds farmhouse.



On Saturday, Beckham checked in on his beehives, sharing a snapshot of the hives on his Instagram story with the cheeky caption: "Checking in on the sticky stuff."